2 tornadoes kill at least 7 in China; over 200 injured

Damaged vehicles and debris are pictured after a tornado hit an economic zone in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on May 15, 2021. – China OUT (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING (AP) — Two tornadoes have killed at least seven people in central and eastern China and left more than 200 others injured.

The Wuhan city government says six people had died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado.

State media say one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that the tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. It toppled construction site sheds and snapped many trees.

The other tornado toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in the town of Shengze in Jiangsu. It struck about 90 minutes earlier.