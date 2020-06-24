1900-year-old tree discovered in China

GUANGYUAN, China (CNN) — Forestry officials in China have found a 1,900-year-old pine tree. The ancient evergreen is six stories tall and has a hollowed-out trunk, big enough to allow seven people to stand inside.

The discovery was made in the Sichuan province in southwest China.

Despite its old age and hollow trunk, foresters say it is healthy and has lush foliage. Chinese officials expect it to become a local tourist attraction, but they will also do their best to protect it.

Although ancient, it cannot lay claim to the world’s oldest living tree. That record, according to “Science Daily,” belongs to a 9,500-year-old spruce in Sweden.