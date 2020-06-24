1  of  3
Breaking News
MGM Resorts, Wynn now requiring face coverings in light of Sisolak’s mandate
Gov. Sisolak issues emergency directive making face masks mandatory in Nevada, effective Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

1900-year-old tree discovered in China

International

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

GUANGYUAN, China (CNN) — Forestry officials in China have found a 1,900-year-old pine tree. The ancient evergreen is six stories tall and has a hollowed-out trunk, big enough to allow seven people to stand inside.

The discovery was made in the Sichuan province in southwest China.

Despite its old age and hollow trunk, foresters say it is healthy and has lush foliage. Chinese officials expect it to become a local tourist attraction, but they will also do their best to protect it.

Although ancient, it cannot lay claim to the world’s oldest living tree. That record, according to “Science Daily,” belongs to a 9,500-year-old spruce in Sweden.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories