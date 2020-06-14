18 dead, 189 hurt as tanker truck explodes on China highway

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of buildings damaged after a tanker truck explosion on a highway in Wenling, in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on Saturday, June 13, 2020 The tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, collapsing nearby buildings and workshop, killing some and injuring others, state media said. (Wang Junlu/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — A tanker truck has exploded on a highway in southeastern China, killing 18 people and injuring 189 others. The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings, blowing out facades.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the truck carrying liquefied gas exploded on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway on Saturday afternoon south of Shanghai. A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a workshop.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but her mother and brother were unharmed.