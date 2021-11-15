International travel returns to Las Vegas as British Airways takes flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — International travel is back in Las Vegas as British Airways takes flight in resuming their nonstop service to and from McCarran and it’s the first time to do so since the pandemic hit last year.

The hope is that with more international travelers able to visit again, this might be the last piece to the puzzle in regaining the Las Vegas economy back.

“I left March 30th last year, so it’s been nearly 20 months since I’ve been back in the US,” said Stuart Moles.

“We had a great time in Vegas and now we are all broke. We did a lot of shopping and now we are going home, but we are ready to book for next year,” said UK native, Dani Hollis.

According to LVCVA, Las Vegas saw almost 1.5 million travelers from Europe in 2019, and in the UK, over 740,000 tourists made the trip.

“Vegas is a city that really relies on people coming and having a great time and hopefully spending lots of money,” said Moles.

“Hopefully, it gives the financial boost to the economy that every city needs at this point,” he added.