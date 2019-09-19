LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Aaaarrrrrggggghhhhh ya ready?

It’s “International Talk Like A Pirate Day!”

The silly/fun observance started out as a joke more than two decades ago between two guys who are now known in historical lore as simply “Ol’ Chumbucket” and “Cap’n Slappy.”

Now – we imagine – even Facebook and Google arrr gettin’ in on the action:

In pirate mode, Facebook users don’t have a “wall.” They have a “Captain’s Log.”

And Googlers taking part in the fun no longer simply “search” No. They “scour the interwebs fer scallywags, wenches ‘n’ various sundries.”

Enjoy the video clip, matey!