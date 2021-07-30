International soccer makes debut at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Soccer fans are getting ready for a major debut at Allegiant Stadium: international soccer. On Sunday, Aug. 1, the United States will go head-to-head with Mexico in the CONCACAF gold cup final.

The soccer showdown is the latest big event to take place at the stadium, and the first where fans will be required to wear masks after the mandate was reinstated in Nevada on Friday.

The U.S. beat Qatar on Thursday night to face defending champion Mexico.

The matchup sold out in just over an hour.

Hector Gonzalez, a soccer fan, says he’s excited to see the unity the big event will bring to the valley, “Even though it’s a rivalry thing it still brings two communities together that are mixed in already in the city of Las Vegas so it’s great.”

Another fan of the game, Miguel Ortega, says he’s happy to hear the two big team’s will face off right here in Las Vegas.

“I am happy to see soccer in Las Vegas. I am excited for Sunday, Mexico USA the final, I hope Mexico.”

The gold cup championship is held every two years.

This is the first time Las Vegas is hosting the event.

The kick-off at Allegiant stadium is set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Other big events set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in the coming months include: