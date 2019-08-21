Instagram photo usage rule change is a hoax

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may have seen it going around on Instagram, users posting about a deadline for Instagram privacy policy changes. Under the “new” policy, old messages and private photos can be used in court cases against its users.

But this is not true. It’s a hoax.

Adam Mosseri, who serves as the head of Instagram, posted on his verified Instagram story “Heads up! If you’re seeing a meme claiming that Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it’s not true”

Instagram explains in their policy that the site does not own content you post, but it has royalty free license to “host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content,” depending on your privacy settings.

If you did fall for the hoax, don’t feel bad. You weren’t alone. Some big names reposted the message, including: Rob Lowe, Judd Apatow, Debra Messing, and even Rick Perry, the current United States Secretary of Energy.