‘Injured Police Officers Fund’ holds monthly meeting, remembers Lt. Erik Lloyd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The monthly meeting of the “Injured Police Officers Fund” was held Wednesday for the first time since Metro lost Lieutenant Erik Lloyd to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s events included a check presentation and beginning discussions on how to move forward after the loss of Lieutenant Lloyd.

The IPOF appointed a new president, and Lloyd’s wife was there as well, in her position of project director. She spoke about the “why” when it comes to officers continuing to do their jobs in the face of the pandemic.

“The organization itself and the brothers and sisters in blue, they’ve been amazing and they continue the work that they feel in their heart because they know that they have families too, and it could be them,” Minddie Lloyd said.

“I just know I have huge shoes to fill,” said newly appointed IPOF President Chelsea Stuenkel. “Eric was a great man, he had a huge heart, and such a big passion for this position, and he didn’t care what his title was. He did everything he could to support our mission at the IPOF, to help those in need.

The IPOF is focusing now on COVID-19 prevention, raising awareness, getting the message out and working to be more vocal about the reality of the pandemic.