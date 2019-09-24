Indonesia haze turns sky blood red

INDONESIA — Skies over Indonesia turned a brilliant color of red over the weekend but it wasn’t due to a beautiful sunset.

Forest fires caused the bright red haze in Sumatra, Indonesia. Viral social media posts compare images of the haze to Mars.

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency, the colorful phenomenon happens when sunlight is scattered due to small particles in the air.

Every year, fires in Indonesia create a smoky haze that can end up blanketing the entire South East Asian region.