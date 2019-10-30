Incredible stories of heroism, generosity emerge from California wildfires

CALIFORNIA (KLAS) — Several stories of heroism and generosity of emerging from the flames of California’s wildfires, and several of them involved four-legged family members.

Prince Toby, a 16-year-old horse, has been with one family his entire life. Whey they were evacuated, he evacuated, too. He and more than 100 other horses are sheltering at a stable in the San Fernando Valley that’s out of harm’s way.

Some of the horses were taken out of their home neighborhoods to safety with a police escort. One hundred and twenty-five horses from the Getty fire are being sheltered for free.

In another story, one family needed help with their dogs, and a stranger stepped up to the plate. Shelly Anderson and her husband breed Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, and they have a lot of puppies in their care.

When it came time to evacuate, finding a place to shelter Anderson’s family, seven adult dogs and 11 puppies wasn’t easy. The situation was remedied thanks to an online puppy adoption group. She met Michael Harr-Trueblood , who took the entire family into his home. Neighbors also showed up with clothes, toiletries and food for Shelley and her husband.

