Increase in food prices causing some to leave items in the shopping cart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Groceries are a necessity, but many are noticing a price increase on items they would normally buy.

That’s causing some to question what they really need and when they can start putting more expensive items back on their shopping list.

The price increase on your favorite meats or produce depends on where they come from and how they are processed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

So you may be seeing the issue that starts on the top of the supply chain impacting what’s on the shelves at your local store.

Whether it’s fish, beef chicken, or eggs there’s a little bit of an increase in prices wherever you go.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price for those items increased 10.5% in the last 12 months, with beef costs rising 17.6%.

The Nevada Retail Association says pre-pandemic large cargo shipments coming from across the globe would cost about $4,000.

When people started to panic buy at the beginning of the pandemic it made that situation worse.

Now shipments cost $25,000 with a longer wait time for them to arrive, which transfers to what you are seeing on your grocery receipt.

“This was like $30 and I have like two bags you know I have cooking oil, something for dinner, and a cake. I would have at least had two more bags for that amount last year,” Sheryl McGinness said.

McGinness says she has found herself putting away a lot of items that she would normally get because of the price increase like kitty litter.

The Nevada Retail Association tells 8NewsNow we could see this issue for a few more months.