BEDFORD — A young moose got stuck in a swimming pool in Bedford, New Hampshire Tuesday evening. It’s mating season and while the bull was looking for a mate, he got stuck in a pool with no stairs. The moose was stuck in the pool for several hours.

Conservation Officers dropped a wooden staircase into the pool and coaxed the moose out.

The moose then scampered off into the woods, presumably to find his perfect mate. Bull moose often travel long distances to find a female.