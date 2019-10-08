In-N-Out owner dishes on food packaging Bible verses

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 17: In-N-Out Burgers are served at the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House benefit presented by Chrysler with Kids’ Tent by Hasbro Studios at John Varvatos Boutique on April 17, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

IRVINE, Calif. (KLAS) — Chances are you’ve enjoyed one of In-N-Out’s famous hamburgers or a delicious, creamy milkshake. But, have you ever noticed the Bible verses on the packaging? The iconic chain’s owner, Lynsi Snyder, shared why her faith is integral to the business during an interview with the Christian Post.

The verses include the well-known John 3:16 on soda cups, Proverbs 24:16 on fry containers and Luke 6:35 on coffee cups.

Snyder told the CP that the tradition began with her uncle Rich, who started printing verses on food containers in the early 90s after he accepted the Lord. He would pass away soon after.

“He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It’s a family business and will always be, and that’s a family touch,” she said.

Snyder continued to expand on her uncle’s small show of faith and carried on his legacy, as well as the legacies of her grandparents Harry and Esther, who founded In-N-Out in 1948.

Snyder also revealed the untimely loss of her father during her teenage years, causing her to turn to drugs and alcohol. These dark circumstances, among others, are what led her to her Christian faith:

“I finally found that the deep need in my heart can only be filled by Jesus and my identity in him,” she expressed during the interview.

Snyder has since built an empire, and her net worth is $3 billion. She became a billionaire on her 35th birthday in 2017, Forbes reports. She’s also taken on the role of helping others find the love of Christ through her foundation, Army of Love.