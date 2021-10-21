Immunize Nevada joins local churches to offer free COVID-19, flu vaccine clinics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Immunize Nevada is hosting a series of COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at local churches in partnership with the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, starting Sunday, Oct. 24, and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 12. All eight clinics are free and open to the public.
All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available, including Pfizer (ages 12+),
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (both ages 18+). Both the standard (ages 3-64) and high-dose (age 65+) flu vaccines will also be available. Those seeking COVID-19
booster shots are encouraged to bring their vaccine cards.
The first clinic will be held on:
- Oct. 24: Promise Land Community Church, 3636 Las Vegas Blvd. North, A1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All additional clinics will be held Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Sundays:
- Oct. 31: Bethesda Church of God in Christ, 5185 Camino Al Norte Road, North Las Vegas
- Nov. 7: New Revelation Baptist Church, 615 W. Van Buren Ave.
- Nov. 14: Reconciliation Apostolic Ministries, 911 G St.
- Nov. 21: Second Baptist Church, 500 Madison Ave.
- Nov. 28: Greater Calvary Baptist Church, 317 Madison Ave
- Dec. 5: Calvary Southern Baptist, 1600 E. Cartier Ave., North Las Vegas
- Dec. 12: Nehemiah Ministries Christian, 3606 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 144