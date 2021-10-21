Immunize Nevada joins local churches to offer free COVID-19, flu vaccine clinics

Syringes with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are placed on a tray at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on May 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Immunize Nevada is hosting a series of COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at local churches in partnership with the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, starting Sunday, Oct. 24, and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 12. All eight clinics are free and open to the public.

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available, including Pfizer (ages 12+),

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (both ages 18+). Both the standard (ages 3-64) and high-dose (age 65+) flu vaccines will also be available. Those seeking COVID-19

booster shots are encouraged to bring their vaccine cards.

The first clinic will be held on:

Oct. 24: Promise Land Community Church, 3636 Las Vegas Blvd. North, A1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All additional clinics will be held Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Sundays: