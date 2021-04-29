If you’ve mistaken a McDonald’s McFlurry spoon for a straw, here’s your chance to get a FREE Caramel Brownie McFlurry!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Picture this: You’re in a McDonald’s drive-thru, and you just received your delicious Oreo McFlurry. Smiling from ear to ear, you’re excited about the yummy goodness that will soon melt in your mouth and immediately prepare to take a sip.

But there’s just one problem: You can’t sip it because what looks like a straw is really a spoon!

The struggle is real, and every true McDonald’s fan understands how it is mistaken as a straw. McDonald’s says the company can’t change the iconic hollow spoon, which is a key piece of the mixing process. Therefore, they want to extend a peace offering to lessen the sting and the numerous facepalms that have rippled across the world upon figuring out what they thought was a straw was actually a spoon.

On May 4, McDonald’s is giving everyone who has ever even thought the spoon was a straw — so pretty much, everyone — a FREE regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry! You can pick up the free treat at all participating McDonald’s, but first, you have to scan the offer code in McDonald’s App. No purchase is necessary.

And for those of you who want to grab the yummy treat from the comfort of your own home, all you have to do is make a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats from May 3-9, and the Caramel Brownie McFlurry is yours for free!

McDonald’s says it wants everyone to consider it their “way of making that salty moment of confusion just a little sweeter.”