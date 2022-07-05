LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year fireworks scare hundreds of pets causing them to bolt from home leaving many pet owners scrambling to find their furry friends the day after the Fourth of July.

The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times of the year at The Animal Foundation. Last year, the shelter took in more than 550 animals during the first 10 days of July. The numbers for this holiday weekend are still being counted.

The shelter was also pushing its limits on capacity with more than 700 animals.

Kelsey Pizzi with The Animal Foundation said they are looking for people to adopt larger dogs that tend to sit at the shelter much longer waiting to be adopted.

“They wait a lot longer to find their forever families — weeks sometimes even months.”

She said the smaller pets, especially puppies or kittens go the fastest.

If your pet is missing, Pizzi urges you to check the website lost and found page. Photos of lost pets are updated every few hours. She also suggested checking your neighborhood because pets usually do not go too far away and it’s possible the pet was taken in by a neighbor. She said posting a photo of the lost pet on Nextdoor or social media is also a way to get the word out.

The shelter is waiving all reclaim fees until July 10.