Iconic Empire State Building touts amazing new feature

NEW YORK (KLAS) — For 88 years, the Empire State Building has been an icon of the New York skyline. It’s also gained worldwide renown as one of the tallest and most famous buildings ever built. Now, it touts a stunning new feature.

If you think the views are already amazing, your jaw will drop thanks to a new viewing platform that will allow you to see New York City in a whole new way. It’s a whopping 1,200 feet above the ground.

The iconic structure’s panoramic views attract millions of visitors from both home and abroad and generate around $130 million a year.

Check out its latest update in the video above.