Ice berg as big as Las Vegas breaks off edge of Antarctica

(CBS) — A massive iceberg almost as big as Las Vegas has broken off the edge of Antartica. A satellite photo from the European space agency shows the massive iceberg breaking away from Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier — and quickly shattering into pieces.

It happened last week as temperatures in areas of the south pole spiked to a record 65 degrees fahrenheit.

“It’s among the fastest-warming regions of the planet; we hear a lot about the arctic, but this particular part of the antarctic peninsula is warming very quickly,” said Claire Nullis, spokesperson for World Meteorological Organization .