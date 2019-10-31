“I wish I had known sooner”: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek shares PSA to raise awareness, reveal signs of pancreatic cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” said “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek in a PSA to raise awareness for the disease.

The “Jeopardy!” host was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, and now he’s joining forces with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to spread the word. Trebek spoke in a video released Wednesday about how important it is for people to know what signs to look for.

In the video, Trebek, 79, also explains that pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits in nearly every country.