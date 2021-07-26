‘I Will Kill Everyone Here’: Man accused of making threats inside Las Vegas resort

David Demaison (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police charged a man Friday with making a false threat or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism. He allegedly said, “I have a nuclear weapon,” and “I will kill everyone here” inside a Las Vegas Strip resort.

Police arrested David Demaison, who they say is a transient, Friday afternoon, records showed.

Officers were called to a security area at the Cosmopolitan for a battery. While in the custody of the resort’s security, Demaision is accused of making threats. According to an arrest report, he said, “I will blow up the whole country.”

Officers added the threats were recorded on video.

Metro’s Fusion Watch was notified of the threat.

