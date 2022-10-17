LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has apologized for the fight with driver Kyle Larson during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

On Lap 94 of the playoff race, Wallace hit the wall on the front stretch after coming close to Larson. It appeared Wallace retaliated when he hit Larson in the right-rear quarter panel, sending both cars into the wall along with driver Christopher Bell.

Bubba Wallace, right, pushes Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

After both cars came to a rest Wallace ran up on Larson, shoving him back into his car followed by a heated exchange of words.

In a social media post today Wallace wrote, “I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No.5 car.”

Wallace also wrote that “I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”