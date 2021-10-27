I-Team: Woman with Snapchat username ‘yungdrugaddict’ charged in 21-year-old’s fentanyl overdose death

Metro police took Aria Styron into custody outside of a Summerlin movie theater last week, records showed. (KLAS)

Las Vegas woman's drug overdose tied to suspected dealer, police say; several others die in friend group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old woman faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with a young woman’s fentanyl overdose death this winter, the I-Team confirmed Wednesday.

Metro police took Aria Styron into custody outside of a Summerlin movie theater last week, records showed.

On March 4, a father called dispatchers, saying his 21-year-old daughter, Adrianna Folks, was deceased in the home.

Investigators said Folks was found on the floor next to her bed. Beside her body was a piece of tinfoil with what was believed to be an Oxycodone pill and residue, police wrote in court documents. The residue on the tinfoil later tested positive for fentanyl, a powerful illicit opioid 50-to-100 times more potent than morphine.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined Folks died of fentanyl toxicity.

Police said Folks’ boyfriend had died of an overdose in January and that Styron’s boyfriend had also died of an overdose in October 2020. Styron is not connected to those overdoses, police said.

Investigators began investigating Styron and found she was allegedly selling drugs on Snapchat, a social media platform where messages and photos disappear after viewing, with the screen name “yungdrugaddict.” Detectives said they saw pictures and videos of Styron “advertising what she claimed to be Xanax” for sale, court documents said.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Styron’s Snapchat account, finding Styron would buy marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone and sell them, police said.

Just a few grains of fentanyl can kill a person. (DEA)

One week before her death, investigators learned Folks had texted a friend looking for Oxycodone pills. The friend directed her to Styron, police said.

“Ariaaaaa I heard ya sellin oxies??” one message from Folks to Styron said, according to police. Styron did not respond, an indication she may have been “discreet in her sales of illegal controlled substances and using her social media platform Snapchat to facilitate her drug dealings.”

Investigators later learned that two weeks after Folks’ death, the friend with whom she had texted looking for pills also died of a fentanyl overdose, they said. Police do not believe Styron provided the drugs in that case.

Police also learned before her death, the friend had confronted Styron about Folks’ death. Ultimately, police believe Folks bought what she believed to be Oxycodone from Styron the night before she died, police wrote.

Styron is due in court on Nov. 8. She is being held without bail.