I-Team: Woman accused of running over nail technician wants bail set at $100K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video of a nail salon worker being run over by a woman who was allegedly trying to skip out on a $35 bill is a sequence of images that will never be forgotten. According to Metro Police, the nail technician, Nhu Nguyen, who also went by the name Annie, was trying to stop the driver, Krystal Whipple.

On Monday, the I-team learned more about Whipple’s latest push to get bail. According to court records, Whipple asked the judge to set her bail at $100,000 and grant her house arrest.

Her attorney argued that she has ties to the Las Vegas community, her mother, and fiancee are here, and their support will ensure she won’t run.

Before the deadly crash on Dec. 29, 2018, Metro Police said Whipple tried to use a stolen credit card at a nail salon, it was declined several times, so she told the salon worker that she would go to her car to get the money, but that’s when she tried to take off.

Police said when Nguyen and her longtime boyfriend who managed the salon, tried to stop Whipple she stepped on the gas killing Nguyen.

Whipple was indicted in June for murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery and burglary. The I-Team obtained grand jury transcripts which reveal Whipple was actually a regular customer at the salon. It also showed that while she was on the run and police were searching for her she tried changing her appearance, even fleeing to Boulder City and Arizona before trying to escape to North Carolina.

The I-Team also learned that the car Whipple was in was a stolen rental car that was tracked to a New Orleans doctor whose identity was stolen.