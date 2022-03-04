LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned that the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) is no longer requiring employees be vaccinated.

Previously, the NDOC required that employees be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021. That mandate expired on January 12.

William Quenga, NDOC Public Information Officer and Deputy Director William tells the I-Team that they are no longer moving forward with the disciplinary process for staff who are not vaccinated.

Quenga also told the I-Team that no staff were terminated, and any letters of reprimand previously distributed to employees for failing to comply with the mandate, have been rescinded and no are longer in personnel files.

Visitation resumed in all NDOC facilities in mid-February, except at the Ely Sate prison due to a COVID-19 outbreak

The department said it will continue to urge all eligible staff to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, Quenga added.