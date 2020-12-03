I-Team: Tony Hsieh had no will before death, documents say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh left no will before he died from injuries he sustained in a fire, court documents filed Wednesday said.

Hsieh, who lived in Las Vegas, died in New London, Connecticut, on Friday, Nov. 27, after being rescued from the fire on Nov. 18. He was 46.

According to documents filed Wednesday, his family is asking a judge to name Hsieh’s father and brother as special administrators of his estate.

“The co-applicants are unaware of the existence of a fully executed estate plan and have a good faith belief that the decedent died intestate,” court records indicate. The family writes they need access to Hsieh’s financial and social media accounts, as well as the ability to speak with his lawyers, according to the documents.

In addition to Hsieh’s brother and father, Hsieh’s mother and a second adult brother are listed as next of kin.

#BREAKING: Father, brother of deceased former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh ask judge to appoint them as administrators of his estate as it appears Hsieh had no will, court documents say. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 3, 2020

A death certificate accompanies the filing, which indicates Hsieh was pronounced deceased at 5 a.m. on Friday. His occupation is listed as entrepreneur and urban developer.

Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation, according to the Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident. Investigators have not provided any information about how the fire started.

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas and had an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars.