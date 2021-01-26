I-Team: Tony Hsieh slept with propane tank, candles before fire that killed him, report says

LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 17: Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh poses after delivering a keynote presentation at the MAGIC clothing industry convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 17, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zappos.com is a shoe and clothing online retailer. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh had retreated to a shed at a Connecticut home after a fight with his girlfriend and was using a propane heater to stay warm before the fire that killed him, the I-Team confirmed Tuesday.

Investigators in New London, Connecticut, said Hsieh was in a storage room with a 20-pound propane tank at the time of the Nov. 18 fire. Hsieh died in Connecticut on Friday, Nov. 27 after being rescued from the fire. He was 46.

“The tank was venting product” after Hsieh was pulled from the home, a report said. Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation, according to the Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner, though the report was not complete Tuesday.

VIDEO: Body camera video of firefighters responding to blaze.

According to witness reports, Hsieh was lying in a storage area with a blanket near candles.

Firefighters were called to the home at 500 Pequot Ave. around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. The three-story waterfront home contains guest quarters on the basement level. That level opens up to a pool area behind the house, records obtained by the I-Team show. A storage area, which looks like a shed, is attached to the back of the building on that level.

SLIDESHOW: Photos released by New London Fire Department showing the home and fire damage in the shed.

Fire officials previously told the I-Team they had to force their way into the storage area and pull Hsieh out.

Video footage obtained by investigators shows friends bringing Hsieh whip-its and a whip-it canister, the report said.

Last month, a judge named Hsieh’s father and brother as special administrators to his estate since the entrepreneur did not have a will. In a statement provided to the I-Team after his death, Hsieh’s family thanked the community for its “outpouring of love and respect.”

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas and had an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars.