I-Team: Police interview shows Arthur Sewall learning his DNA was found on 1997 murder victim; rape kit gave detectives answers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s attorney general is keeping a running tally of the rape kit backlog. Out of the nearly 8,000 kits inventoried, more than 500 still need to be tested, according to the attorney general’s website.

Out of the 800 DNA matches, 28 arrests have been made. The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy is taking a closer look at one of those cases. She’s obtained never before seen crime scene photos and video of a police interview with the suspect, Arthur Sewall.

It was the push to end a backlog of DNA crime kits that led police to Sewall more than 20 years after a woman was killed.

Metro Police Detective: “But I think you should hear us out first because…”

Arthur Sewall: “I have no problem in hearing you out. I don’t have anything to hide so.”

Two Metro Police detectives interviewed Sewall in January of 2018 about the unsolved murder of 20-year-old Nadia Iverson. She was shot and killed in 1997.

That same year Sewall had been convicted for abusing his power as a Metro Police Officer after video showed him exchanging favors for sex acts. He resigned a few months before Iverson was murdered.

Metro Police Detective: “Do you know her?”

Sewall: “Can’t say that I do.”

Metro Police Detective: “Okay; tiny girl, she’s not very big. Her name is Nadia. No?”

Sewall: “No, sir.”

The detectives told Sewall they connected a gun he owned to the crime scene. They also told him that the investigation revealed that Iverson may have been sexually assaulted and his DNA was a match.

Metro Police Detective: “Then that hit to your DNA.”

Sewall: “Really?”

Metro Police Detective: “Yeah, in several locations.”

Police had answers because Iverson’s rape kit was finally tested.

But for more than an hour, during his interview with police, Sewall denied any involvement.

Metro Police Detective #2: “There was this Art Sewall, and now there’s this Art Sewall; no joke, but this |Art Sewall left his DNA there.”

That’s when Sewall confessed. He said he was going through tough times and had paid Iverson for sex.

According to Sewall, they went inside a home that was under construction.

“I never went out with the intention of shooting anyone,” Sewall proclaimed. “I went out with the intention of sexual gratification and when my 357 went off, it freaked me out, and I bolted, and I panicked.”



A couple of months later, Sewall was indicted for murder.



“Am I remorseful? Most definitely on many levels,”Sewall said.



Sewall was arrested. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, a jury trial is set for him for Nov. 4.