I-Team: Man arrested in Texas for Summerlin restaurant shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Oscar Lee Richardson Jr. is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police confirm Texas authorities took a man into custody for a shooting that left one man dead, and an employee injured in a Summerlin fast-food restaurant last month.

Oscar Lee Richardson Jr., 31, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder for the Nov. 23 shooting at a Teriyaki Madness restaurant on W. Charleston Boulevard.

Marcus Larry, 39, was shot multiple times inside the restaurant and died. A 48-year-old woman, who was an employee, was also shot.

Richarson was taken into custody in Texas, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. Richardson is currently being held in jail in San Antonio.

At the time of the crime, police said they believed it to be a “targeted” shooting because the suspect (Richardson) followed Larry into the restaurant.

There is no word on when Richardson will return to Nevada to face charges.