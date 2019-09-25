I-Team: Local photographer includes different methods of feeding babies in photo that goes viral

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three babies, three mothers, and the perfect shot: That is what was captured by a local photographer in a photo that has since gone viral.

For Felicia Saunders, capturing all three beautiful babies in their essence in one shot was a “Once in a lifetime thing.”

“How do you ever get three babies to do what you want them to do,” Saunders asked?

Each year Saunders takes a photo for National Breastfeeding Month, but this year, she switched things up a bit.

“It was just something a little bit different,” she said.

Saunders included feeding by breast, bottle, and tube.

When she posted the inclusive photo on social media, she couldn’t believe what was happening.

“And the next morning I woke up and I was blown away,” Saunders said.

The inclusivity captured in her photo received thousands of shares and several headlines.

“It’s really just humbling, Saunders said.

[There was a] “big response from like the special needs community about being thankful for showing that type of feeding and making it more publicized,” said Tiffiny Grace, mother.

Grace’s son has come a long way after being born prematurely at less than two pounds.

“He’s growing great and working hard,” she said.

Grace says tube feeding isn’t stopping her from sharing a bond during meals like other mothers do.

“Holding him and cuddle him while he’s eating, that way he kind of associates it together,” Grace said.

All three mothers, the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy spoke with says moms face a stigma.

“I feel like everybody tells you you need to breastfeed your baby or you’re doing it wrong,” said Mykel Cooper, mother.

But for some mothers, breastfeeding is a challenge.

“There’s a lot of supply issues, or you know — trouble with latch issues,” said Courtney Espejo, mother.

Cooper says she felt guilty for turning to formula.

“I went through like a whole thing of ‘I’m not good enough for her, [am I] doing it right,'” Cooper said.

For most mothers worldwide, their goal is to do what is best for their kids, so Saunders’ photo is poignant and carries an essential message.

“Not everybody can feed even the normal way, and it’s — there’s nothing wrong with that,” Grace said.

Saunders says she has two boys, and she had issues with breastfeeding, so for her, the photo is also personal.

For more information about Saunders work, go here.