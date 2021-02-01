U.S. CBP officers show some of the 400 lbs. of methamphetamine seized in two separate cases at the border. (KLAS)

CALEXICO, Calif. (KLAS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine found stashed in compartments in two cars – some even in a car’s gas tank.

The two interceptions occurred at the Calexico West Port of Entry on the California-Mexico border, agents said. The total value of the combined seizures is $1.2 million.

In one case, a police dog alerted border officers to nearly 200 packages of meth found in a car’s bumper, dashboard and in panels inside the car. The 18-year-old Mexican citizen was in line waiting to enter the United States.

The second case happened about an hour later, agents said. A police dog alerted them to a car driven by a 33-year-old American citizen. Agents found more than 200 pounds of meth in the car’s gas tank, spare tire, panels and floor.

Both suspects were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Last year, the I-Team investigated the extensive cross-border drug network funneling enormous amounts of methamphetamine into Las Vegas to be trafficked and sold. From 2017 to 2019, the amount of meth seized more than doubled from 47,000 pounds to 112,000 pounds, officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration said.