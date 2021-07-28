I-Team: ‘He’s inside the car!’ Radio transmissions portray harrowing scene as carjacking suspect hits trooper on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Radio transmission recorded as Nevada Highway Patrol units converged on a carjacking suspect, who later hit and severely injured a trooper, portrays a hectic scene, as they tried to stop the driver and save one of their own.
The I-Team obtained the audio, which spans more than 40 minutes from when pursuit of the suspect began to when the trooper was airlifted in a Metro helicopter to the hospital.
As 8 News Now first reported, Trooper Micah May was laying down spike strips when the suspect, first identified as a female but later confirmed to be a man, hit him, sending May through the windshield and into the car.
In the audio, troopers refer to the suspect as a woman, though the I-Team has confirmed a man died at the scene.
The transcript is as follows:
112, She just hit a trooper. Start medical. 95 and 15.
113, He was hit! 203 was hit, and I don’t know where he is! Southbound, units.
He’s on the car!
He’s on the car. He’s on the [expletive] pursuing car!
We have a trooper that’s been hit! He’s on the vehicle still! Southbound, on the 15 passing Sahara.
You stop that car. Every unit get in front of that car!
— I authorize —
Can we block her? Can we block her?
— copy authorize ramming the vehicle.
Box her in! Box her in! Box her in!
136, Start medical this way.
— medical’s in route.
He’s inside the car!
Box her in! Box her in!
Hit her!
Ram that vehicle!
— take her out.
Where is our trooper at?
271, We’re stopped 15 south between Sahara and Fremont.
— I copy you’re stopped between Sahara and Fremont.
Shots fired. Shots fired. 203 is in the vehicle.
As the I-Team reported first Tuesday, the suspect was killed when officers fired multiple shots, believing he was reaching for a weapon after troopers had spun the car and brought it to a stop.
A Wednesday news release indicates Metro is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and updates will be provided after the conclusion of the investigation.
The audio indicates the pursuit began more than a half-hour before the incident on the highway. The pursuit began in North Las Vegas and covered about 20 miles before it ended on I-15.