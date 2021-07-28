I-Team: ‘He’s inside the car!’ Radio transmissions portray harrowing scene as carjacking suspect hits trooper on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Radio transmission recorded as Nevada Highway Patrol units converged on a carjacking suspect, who later hit and severely injured a trooper, portrays a hectic scene, as they tried to stop the driver and save one of their own.

The I-Team obtained the audio, which spans more than 40 minutes from when pursuit of the suspect began to when the trooper was airlifted in a Metro helicopter to the hospital.

As 8 News Now first reported, Trooper Micah May was laying down spike strips when the suspect, first identified as a female but later confirmed to be a man, hit him, sending May through the windshield and into the car.

In the audio, troopers refer to the suspect as a woman, though the I-Team has confirmed a man died at the scene.

The transcript is as follows:

112, She just hit a trooper. Start medical. 95 and 15. 113, He was hit! 203 was hit, and I don’t know where he is! Southbound, units. He’s on the car! He’s on the car. He’s on the [expletive] pursuing car! We have a trooper that’s been hit! He’s on the vehicle still! Southbound, on the 15 passing Sahara. You stop that car. Every unit get in front of that car! — I authorize — Can we block her? Can we block her? — copy authorize ramming the vehicle. Box her in! Box her in! Box her in! 136, Start medical this way. — medical’s in route. He’s inside the car! Box her in! Box her in! Hit her! Ram that vehicle! — take her out. Where is our trooper at? 271, We’re stopped 15 south between Sahara and Fremont. — I copy you’re stopped between Sahara and Fremont. Shots fired. Shots fired. 203 is in the vehicle.

As the I-Team reported first Tuesday, the suspect was killed when officers fired multiple shots, believing he was reaching for a weapon after troopers had spun the car and brought it to a stop.

A Wednesday news release indicates Metro is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and updates will be provided after the conclusion of the investigation.

The audio indicates the pursuit began more than a half-hour before the incident on the highway. The pursuit began in North Las Vegas and covered about 20 miles before it ended on I-15.