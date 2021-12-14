Henderson police arrested Heather Carriker, 48, in August 2020, a spokesperson for the department confirmed. (KLAS)

CNN producer paid Nevada woman to fly cross-country last year, prosecutors say

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Henderson woman is facing charges for her alleged role in an incident where a CNN producer paid her to travel cross-country with a child for sex, police confirmed Tuesday.

Henderson police arrested Heather Carriker, 48, in August 2020, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

Carriker was charged with two counts of child abuse, two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and one count of lewdness with a minor under 14.

The FBI took John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, into custody last week for charges connected to enticing minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Griffin has worked at CNN for 8 years, the network confirmed Saturday.

Griffin used online messaging services Kik and Google Hangouts to talk to people reportedly being parents of young girls, saying, among other things, that young women should be trained to “be sexually subservient and inferior to men,” prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Investigators allege Griffin transferred $3,000 to Carriker so she could buy plane tickets from Nevada to Boston for her and a child.

According to court documents, Carriker is accused of engaging in sex acts with Griffin and a minor.

Carriker’s next court hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 in Henderson Justice Court.

Because Griffin’s case is in federal court, no booking photo was available.