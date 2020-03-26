I-Team: Dir. of Nevada Public Health Lab says developments for new tests for COVID-19 could be seen by end of week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is one of several states to approve and fast track testing for COVID-19. The I-Team talked with the director of the Nevada Public Health Lab. Dr. Mark Pandori has been one of the leaders who has been a part of the planning.

According to Dr. Pandori, we could see developments by the end of the week as the state tries to approve new tests. In the meantime, the public health lab in Reno, which he directs, is busy with testing.

His lab has done the majority of tests in Nevada, but the number of private labs is also slowly growing. Dr. Pandori’s gave his take on what is unfolding in our state as more patients are being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“There’s the word concern and there’s the word worried. And I remain concerned about this, but I can’t say that I’m worried because so much is being done and so many smart things are being done right now that I think we are going to get through this,” Dr. Pandori said. “But we have to remain concerned because it’s concern that keeps us on our toes and [gives us] fuel to do our best work in this.”

Dr. Pandori says while testing is being done, there is only so much labs and health districts can do, so he continues to point to social distancing. Less contact with other people means less of the spread of coronavirus.