LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 4-year-old boy discovered deceased inside a Las Vegas garage was concealed in a trash bag and had been there for at least 10 weeks, investigators told 8 News Now. Detectives believe a large hole in the backyard may be a potential grave.

An 8-foot-deep hole is visible in Brandon Toseland’s backyard. Toseland, 35, faces two counts of kidnapping and one charge of open murder.

Mason Dominguez’s family identified him as Toseland’s victim Wednesday. Dominguez was 4 years old.

Neighbors told 8 News Now’s Joe Moeller that the hole seemed to appear overnight and that no work was seen during the day.

Brandon Toseland appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on Feb. 23, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Investigators described the hole as a “possible grave,” noting dirt was put in a U-Haul truck in the home’s driveway.

Toseland’s girlfriend, the boy’s mother, told Metro police she had not seen the child since Dec. 11, 2021, and feared he might be dead.

Court documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Wednesday said Toseland told his girlfriend that Mason was ill. He said he found him unconscious in December and that she could not see the boy’s body.

Toseland reportedly told his girlfriend that he had taken Mason into a bedroom and locked him inside with him for several days. He then told his girlfriend that Mason was deceased, documents said.

Police noted Toseland made no attempt to call for help.

Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

“We do know that the suspects is alleged to have been physical and had spanked him excessively on more than one occasion,” Metro police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday.

Police were alerted to the home after being contacted by Clark County School District Police when an elementary school child brought a note to her teacher that her mother was being held against her will and did not know what happened to her younger child.

When police searched the home, the child’s body was found in the freezer. There was no talk of bail during the short court appearance. Toseland’s hearing was continued to Feb. 28 at 7:30 a.m.

Dominguez’s family has started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy the burial lot right next to his dad. You can access that GoFundMe here.

Mason’s father died from pneumonia last year at age 29, his family said.

If you or someone you know is living with domestic violence, you can reach out for help by contacting SafeNest. You can call or text 24/7 to a confidential hotline phone number (702) 646-4981.