‘I know that something is wrong’: Boulder City man shares frantic search after his dog & roommate go missing

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — A Boulder City man shared his frantic search for his roommate and dog Wednesday, two days after the two vanished in Las Vegas.

Jacob Gillies told 8NewsNow Dylan Graham left their Boulder City home Monday afternoon to pick up his paycheck at RENUOil of America in Las Vegas, near Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

Graham had Gillies’ dog Arthur in tow, and the two haven’t been heard from since. Now, those who know Graham best are sounding the alarm.

“I know that something is wrong,” Gillies said. “I’ve known Dylan my entire life, and this is not like him.”

“He’s a really caring, loving, down-to-earth person,” Dylan’s friend Jaclyn Maggio added. “This is not typical behavior for him.”

Dylan Graham has been missing with his roommate’s dog since Monday.

Jessica Bower, the founder of local non-profit ‘Missing Justice,’ said their frantic search is not unique.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, five to seven people are reported missing every day, on average, in Las Vegas.

“Some of them are found, yes,” Bower told 8 News Now. “But all of them are different.”

She said when men in particular disappear, their cases aren’t always talked about, so it’s important to pay attention to every detail.

“If there’s no signs pointing to them planning they were going to do this,” Bower added. “There could be a real problem.”

As for those behind Dylan, they’re hoping anyone who’s seen him, Arthur the dog, or even his white truck, will come forward.

This way, they can see the person they love home and safe again.

“I am definitely very worried, concerned,” Maggio said. “I just want him home safe.”

“Just come home man,” Gillies concluded, speaking to Dylan. “I don’t care if you have to crawl, just call me, dude.”

Dylan Graham was last seen in a white 2008 Toyota Tundra with a 6-inch lift.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boulder City Police at 702-293-9224.

You can also call Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555 or visit https://crimestoppersofnv.com/.