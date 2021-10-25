I-80 reopens west of Reno; high school closes due to water damage

RENO, Nev. — Mountain snowfalls are piling up, Interstate 80 was closed for hours and Lake Tahoe-area schools are shuttered as a wet storm packing historic moisture sweeps from the Pacific Ocean into the Sierra Nevada.

The freeway between Reno and San Francisco reopened to passenger traffic Monday but remained closed to commercial vehicles at the Nevada state line and eastbound in the Emigrant Gap area in California.

Chains are also required on I-580 between Reno and Carson City.

Heavy wet snow is expected in the mountains until Monday night, particularly in higher elevations but lighter around Lake Tahoe.

Don’t be a drain!



With all this rain, water can pool on roadways before draining.



Leave early, drive slowly and watch for ponding and slick roadways.



Also don’t use cruise control on wet roads. Here’s why: https://t.co/torBiGRZoA Highway conditions: https://t.co/j1HkXG50aR pic.twitter.com/RftIlwbBBT — Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) October 25, 2021

According to the weather service, flooding is a concern, particularly in or near areas scarred by wildfires.

More than 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours around the region.

Reno High School also was closed due to water damage. Up to 5 inches of rain was reported in the valleys north of Reno and a record 2.5 inches of rain fell in 24 hours at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.