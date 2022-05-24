LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the first of its kind on the west coast and Las Vegas.

The $250 million dollar facility opened its doors Tuesday, May 24 with the goal of growing the hydrogen mobility market.

CEO of Air Liquide, Holdings Mike Graff said the plant is a stepping stool to providing clean energy and zero emissions in the transportation sector.

“This will provide enough renewable hydrogen for 40,000 fuel cell vehicles,” said Graff. ” So currently in the state there are 13,000 vehicles, so plenty of room for expansion and growth. However, in the interim, we are starting to see others that are looking to see renewable hydrogen to meet their needs.”

The facility is able to produce 30 tons of liquid hydrogen daily, transporting them to nearby fuel stations.

Hydrogen advocate Dave Edwards said there are no hydrogen fuel stations in Nevada right now.

“From our perspective, we are a fuel provider and we partner with those people who develop the stations, and right now those partners are focused in California,” said Edwards.

Air Liquide’s North Las Vegas location is the largest hydrogen plant in the world and with its location off the 1-15 near California and Utah, they expect to expand operations nationwide in the next several years.

North las vegas Mayor John Lee said the growth is clear to see by bringing new jobs to the state and as we take the lead on renewable energy.

“We know having Air Liquide here is going to open up a whole new level of opportunities for major companies to come here, fortune 100 companies and fortune 500 companies,” said Mayor Lee. “North Las Vegas is prepared for this new business structure in the state of Nevada.

Air Liquide plans to build a new facility in Henderson later this year.