Husband, wife, both convicted felons, facing charges after guns found in Summerlin home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A couple is facing several charges after police found them in possession of numerous guns in a Summerlin home.

Guns confiscated from a home in Summerlin on Jan. 28, 2020.

Kenneth and Caren Cureton were arrested while driving near their Boundry Peak Way home, near Town Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard on Jan. 28. They are each facing the following charges:

Own/possess gun by prohibited persons

Possession/mfg/disposing short-barreled rifle/shotgun

Trafficking narcotics

Possession to sell narcotics

Buy/possess/receive stolen goods in excess of $3,500

Kenneth Cureton is a six-time convicted felon and Caren Cureton is a five-time convicted felon which makes it illegal for them to have guns.

According to the arrest report, Kenneth Cureton told police some of the guns belonged to his son and the others were needed for his protection. Police believe the guns were stolen.

Police also found 25 grans of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report said.