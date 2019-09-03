Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station

(KLAS) — The International Space Station captured jaw-dropping video of Hurricane Dorian Tuesday.

Dorian pummeled the Bahamas over Labor Day weekend with destructive winds and storm-surge flooding. Massive devastation was reported on the northern region of the country. At least five people are dead.

The storm is currently moving up the Southeast coast, where hurricane and storm surge warnings have been posted from Florida to South Carolina. The storm has been downgraded to a Category 2 but will still have significant impact along the East Coast.