Hundreds of birds fly into NASCAR building, more than 100 die

CHARLOTTE (CNN) — Hundreds of birds crashed into the NASCAR Hall of Fame building in downtown Charlotte Tuesday night. The ones that survived are being cared for by a rescue group.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said Wednesday that about 100 are severely injured and need further treatment. It’s believed the flock of chimney swifts, described as aerial insectivores, were likely disturbed from their roosting area. It’s estimated more than 300 flew into the building.

About 10 birds had to be euthanized and an estimated o100 birds were killed. The remaining appeared to be stunned and are expected to be OK.

According to the rescue, chimney swifts eat hundreds of mosquitoes every day and are an important part of our eco-system.