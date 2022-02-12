Hundreds at UNR urge reinstatement of mask mandate on campus

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of students and faculty at the University of Nevada, Reno are urging state education officials to reinstate the mask mandate on campus.

The move comes a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak rescinded the statewide requirement that masks be worn in public places to combat the spread of COVID-19.

More than 900 people have signed an online petition that graduate students began circulating Friday as part of the plea for Nevada’s System of Higher Education to restore the mandate on campus.

The president of the Nevada Faculty Alliance says repealing the mandate was a step backward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories