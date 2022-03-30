LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Human remains were discovered in a tunnel near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, near Charlie Frias Park.

According to Metro police, dispatch received a report of the remains on Monday, March 21, and homicide detectives were sent to the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect or motive, at this time.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or to email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.