LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Human remains that were found in a remote desert area two hours outside of Las Vegas last December have been identified.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the remains were found on December 4, 2022, when deputies responded to a call of human remains wrapped in a tarp in a remote desert area in Yucca, a city in Mohave County, near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road. The remains were transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which was unable to positively identify the victim.

On February 21, 2023, detectives with MCSO’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) contacted Othram Inc. for help. A sample from the remains was submitted to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, resulting in a positive identification.

With the assistance of Othram Inc., MCSO Detectives identified the human remains as Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, of Kingman, Arizona, MCSO announced on July 12.

Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, of Kingman, Arizona Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO detectives are currently investigating the suspected homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR# 22-045997.