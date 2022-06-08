LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While triple-digit heat is difficult on people and pets, it also takes a toll on vehicles.

Some preventative maintenance can go a long way as the hottest months of the year roll into the valley.

Warmer temperatures can lead to major car problems. From batteries to tire pressure and even air conditioning systems, you may want to get your car serviced before you’re left stranded.

Car parts specialist Mario Maldonado spoke to 8 News Now about ways to prevent car failure.

“First, you want to inspect your radiator hoses and belts, because belts do happen to pop and deteriorate with the heat. Radiator hoses do go bad with age and not replacing them,” he said. “Another thing we can do is to inspect your battery. Make sure all your fluids are topped off, like the anti-freeze, because that’s one that will cause your vehicle to overheat.”

He also recommended replacing your battery every two years, getting your electrical system checked, and protecting your interior with tint or a sun shade to keep it cool.

Because the sun puts stress on various car components, it can cost you more money in the long run.

Automotive electrician Luis Vidal said car battery drainage due to hotter temperatures is the biggest problem Las Vegas drivers have.

“The expecting life of the battery is about 2 years, so it’s very important to, first if you know that it’s already more than 2 years, it’s recommended to replace it,” he said.

It may also be helpful to always carry water with you in case your car breaks down and you have to wait for help to arrive.