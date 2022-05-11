LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Keeping on top of your pet’s health is just as important as monitoring your own.

Unfortunately, cancer is common in dogs, and there are a number of different types of cancer that affect them, some more serious and invasive than others.

All of them, however, require veterinary attention.

The earlier cancer can be detected, the better the chances of successful treatment. That’s why it’s so important to bring your dog to the vet for routine wellness exams and the first signs of illness.

Dr. Jamie Augenstein of Oasis Animal Hospital in Henderson said the majority of her clients kept up to date with their pet exams during the pandemic. She noted that it’s important to know what’s normal and abnormal in your pet.

“Make sure you are touching your pet all over, not just petting the top of the head, literally running your hands over the body, under the jaw, legs, into the armpits, just feeling so you know what’s normal and not normal,” she advised.

You should check your pet at least once a month, but more frequently as your pet gets older, because some aggressive tumors can grow fairly quickly.