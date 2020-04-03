How to handle stress during the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is a time of increased stress and anxiety for many people as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes it has brought to everyone’s lives.

The best recommendation from experts is to find some balance. People are creatures of habit, so that’s difficult when one’s daily routine changes dramatacially.

According to the CDC, stress during an outbreak can lead to fear, changes in sleep, eating or concentrating as well as increased alcohol, tobacco or other drug use.

Experts say it’s important to find some balance and take a break from social media or non-stop coverage of COVID-19.

“I often tell my patients it’s a nice thing to finish the day and you’re going to sleep by thinking of something positive that’s going to happen tomorrow. You know, the little stuff counts. Thinking about you know a favorite food that you might eat tomorrow or talking to a friend, said Dr. Dodge Slagle, psychiatrist, Touro University Nevada.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, reach out to someone. The CDC has a page dedicated to mental health and COVID-19 that offers suggestions as well.