LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Valley valley residents will have a chance to experience a partial solar eclipse called the ring of fire.

On Saturday, October 14 an annular solar eclipse will move along a narrow path across North and South America and much of Nevada is expected to get a glimpse of the event. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon covers the sun’s center making the sun look like a ring of fire.

The eclipse will be visible shortly after 8 a.m. as it passes the Oregon Coast and moves toward Texas’ Gulf Coast. It will end just before 11 a.m.

The Clark County Library District is hosting free events during the week of Oct. 9 leading up to the eclipse. The events are designed to help children and adults learn about an annular eclipse and how to view it safely. It’s not safe to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.

Special solar eclipse glasses will be provided to those who attend the events, while supplies last. You can find more information on the watch parties at this link.

