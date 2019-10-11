How much do you spend on Halloween?

More and more people seem to be getting into the spirit of Halloween when it comes to decorating and dressing up. According to the National Retail Federation, 172 million people plan to celebrate Halloween this year. What do we spend most the most on for the haunted holiday?

This year’s total is expected to be $9.1 billion! The majority of that money is spent on costumes, then decorations and finally candy. Americans will spend an average of nearly $87 this year. By the way, American buy nearly 600 million pounds of candy.