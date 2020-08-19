Housing assistance options available as eviction moratorium deadline nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The clock is ticking for thousands of Nevadans who are waiting for unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium set to end on September 1, but there are options for valley residents facing housing aid challenges.

Housing aid took a hit with the one popular program announcing it was no longer able to take new applications due to lack of funding. On Monday, the Cares Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP. announced it had stopped accepting new applications; and even those cases that were able to file before yesterday are still facing several weeks for these requests to be processed.

8 News Now investigated what other housing aid options might be available for the thousands of residents facing this uncertain time.

“We are on the knife’s edge, they could say, ‘hey guys, get out!’, and I understand,” said the Blodgett family who is waiting for unemployment benefits and also on word if they will be getting rental assistance from CHAP. “We don’t know, I honestly don’t sleep at night; I’m so sad and worried it is like it is going to be our lives,” added Terrie Blodgett.

The Blodgett family is worried. They submitted their application on July 20 but processing this request can take 3 to 4 weeks according to Clark County. “It is tough you know, I have been sick, I have been battling some things, so, I have surgery August 26th but the rent or eviction moratorium is being lifted so we are thinking twice about this. ” added Terrie Blodgett.

The Jewish Family Services Agency (JFSA) wants to let people know that there is help. “There is a lot of resources within the valley still,” said Renea Parr, Director of Emergency Services.

The agency is helping with CHAP applications and they also have other rent and bill help available.

According to Parr, they are seeing many calls come in of people looking for answers.

“While some applications are closed now, we want to still offer those services but really to give people information on what is still available for them,” said Parr.

From the Economic Opportunity Board to Hardest Hit Fund the Nevada 211 web site has a list of organizations like JFSA offering help. Parr hopes more funding will become available for the chap program.

“I do believe once we get caught up with what we have, because that will happen very quickly now that there is not new requests coming in, we’ll see i am hopeful they will open up that application process again,” said Parr.

If you are looking into any of these help programs Parr says the best thing to do is reach out to agencies regarding these programs via email or linking to the Nevada 211 list by clicking here.