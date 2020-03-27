WATCH: House meets to vote on $2.2T virus relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is about to spend $2.2 trillion, but lawmakers intend to keep close watch on where it goes. Their rescue package for the coronavirus pandemic includes billions of dollars in loans, grants and direct cash that will be carefully tracked.

The bill will create an oversight board known as the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, along with a new watchdog position and a new committee of experts that will report to Congress.

The legislation was passed by the Senate on Wednesday and is expected to clear the House on Friday. It is the largest economic aid package in U.S. history.

There was a minor snag late Thursday when a maverick conservative lawmaker has threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has threatened to try to force a roll call vote.

Massie hasn’t responded to a reporter’s requests for comment. Democratic leaders have now urged lawmakers who are “willing and able” to come to the Capitol Friday for a vote.